Can you recognize this A-list Latina actress in this cute throwback?

Eva Mendes took it back for one of her recent social media posts. In honor of her best friend’s birthday, the Place Beyond the Pines actress posted an epic throwback from her younger years. “THIS girl. She’s my girl. Happy Birthday to my BFF Kharla Alvarado. I’m so happy I told Zeke that I thought you had attitude when I was 14. (You did BTW) and I’m so happy you confronted me about it. Since then its been an epic friendship and sisterhood that I’m eternally grateful for. Happy birthday Khar. You.The. Best.”

In the photo, the 44-year-old is almost unrecognizable as she smiles next to her bestie wearing a polka dot dress and rocking long, curly dark hair. The giveaway is her ever-present smile that hasn’t changed much as the years have passed.

Eva Mendes shared a sweet throwback picture dedicated to her best friend

Eva also hints at a longtime beauty trend, opting for a subtle, yet stunning red lip, which fans are used to seeing the actress rock. Although Eva’s feed is filled with images of her hard at work for her New York and Company clothing line, the Hitch star occasionally shares epic throwback moments.

Loading the player...

In 2018, Ryan Gosling’s leading lady shocked fans when she posted a picture from her teenage years during a meet and greet with another famous actress.

“That time the boss Alyssa Milano came to the mall when I was 15 and I lost my damn mind. I was obsessed. #tbt @milano_alyssa.” In the photo, a young Eva smiles big as she poses with the Who’s the Boss star.

MORE: Eva Mendes dances like nobody’s watching in this hilarious video

Social media has become a fun space for the actress. However, the Cuban beauty recently spoke about establishing boundaries and why she uses it more for her business and not for personal. In October, Eva spoke to HOLA! USA about her love/hate relationship with the internet.

The actress always shares epic throwbacks with fans

"I really struggle with social media. I struggle figuring it out – like where I fit within it because I definitely don't like to get too personal. I don't like to post about my family and stuff, but what makes me really excited is when I hear directly from the customers,” she told HOLA! “And every time I comment that is me commenting, that is me replying to my customers. That's me really wanting that connection because that's what I need it to keep the line moving and evolving."