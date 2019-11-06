Serena Williams and her little family, which includes Alexis Olympia Ohanian and Alexis Ohanian, have been relaxing at the Waldorf Astoria Maldives for the past few days, and like any well-spent vacation, the couple is embracing their inner kid.

Via social media, Serena shared a video of herself and her husband playing hopscotch as well as another video of her 2-year-old daughter going down a water slide and just having the time fo their lives!

Check out the cute moments below.

The star often teases and trolls her husband on social media, and shared the cutest videos with her daughter working out and playing outside. Serena is of course, one of the best tennis players in the world, a successful entrepreneur, and a wonderful mother and wife, but despite the many career accomplishments, she has said “the last 2 years have been my greatest accomplishment.” Awww!