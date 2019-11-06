Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez gym proposal

She said yes, again! Alex Rodriguez proposed to his fiancée Jennifer Lopez once again. This time, during a workout and while holding on to one of the triple-threat’s blinged out tumbler cups. “We were just having a little fun in the gym," he told Extra. “You gotta keep it fresh, keep it fun. In the video, J.Lo is working on her legs when her man playfully holds up a cup in front of her that reads “Marry Me.” In between reps, the 50-year-old actress tells Alex, “Yes.” Later in the video, the duo sealed the new proposal with a kiss. Alex, 43, and Jennifer got engaged in March, after two years of dating. In September, the MLB commentator hilariously revealed that he had three dress rehearsals before he finally got down on one knee.

©@arod Alex Rodriguez popped the question to Jennifer during a beach getaway in March

“I had it for about two weeks and I was so nervous,” A-Rod told Hota Kotb about the engagement ring. “I wanted to rehearse the whole thing. We did it in the Bahamas - I had three dress rehearsals.” For the occasion, Alex had a stand-in for his love. “My assistant Ashley played Jennifer,” he quipped. “We rehearsed three days in a row, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday.” The proposal went off without a hitch and his love said “Yes.”

Although there has been no set date for the nuptials, the pair have been hinting at minor details. Jennifer has recently been spotted wearing a stunning wedding dress on the set of her upcoming film, Marry Me. Although she is in planning mode, the Baila Conmigo singer shared that she hasn’t been left inspired by gorgeous gown. “I don’t want one as big as I’m wearing in the movie,” JLo said about her wedding dress.