Adrienne Bailon wants you to look and feel good. The Real talk show host grabbed a few of her girlfriends for her latest Facebook Watch show Wear It Well. The body positive series comes as no surprise, as the actress always keeps it real when it comes to her style, life and personal transformations. “I think the best part about it is that I get to work with my girlfriends,” she tells HOLA! USA during an exclusive chat. “We are real women discussing real issues, but at the same time, we're also celebrating our bodies.

©Hola Adrienne is the Queen of body positivity with her latest Facebook series Wear It Well

"It's very body positive, and that's just been awesome.” In the series, the 36-year-old and her gal pals add their own unique flair and personal touch as they try on select pieces and give it the yay or nay. For Adrienne, it’s all about finding something that’s the right fit, in more ways than one. “Everybody just wants to feel comfortable in their skin and their clothes,” she shared. “That’s the mission of the show.” In the spirit of keeping it real, below, Adrienne talks about inspiring women, how family planning set her on the path to her weight loss and fitness transformation, and if she will make her return to Disney Channel.

HOLA! USA: How did you come up with the concept of the show?

Adrienne Bailon: “Honestly, it was the terror of bathing suit season. I was looking for bathing suits this past summer, and we actually ended up filming it for All things Adrienne. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, maybe we can do something about how it shouldn't be that terrifying to try clothes on.’ You should know what looks best on you.”

Is there something you learned while filming that you incorporate in your daily life?

“I would say the main one has been investing in tailoring. I'm petite and curvy, like I'm literally 4’11 so purchasing something that I know is as close to the fit that I want and then spending the extra 20 bucks for the tailoring.”

©Hola The talk show host says that family planning inspired her recent fitness transformation

You mentioned your 20lb weight loss in the first episode, has your style changed?

“I went seasons without showing my arms because that was something I was really self-conscious about. It’s something that I am working on. I would always wear long sleeves. Now, we’re finding really cute things that just cover that one little area of arm-cleavage, and it’s been groundbreaking for my wardrobe.”

What motivated the weight loss?

“Honestly, family planning. I knew that wanting to have a baby I want to be in the best shape of my life. I really buckled down this summer and just made it happen. I got into a routine of working out, so that the day I’m pregnant, I can continue to be consistent with working out.”

Are you already putting together your dream maternity style?

“Yes! For my body type I definitely know that I'll have to wear more bodycon or form fitting things that like will show that I'm pregnant so that you don't just think I'm just out here, you know, eating burritos and stuff. I think Jennifer Lopez was incredible, and she was carrying twins. I loved Kourtney Kardashian’s and Chrissy Teigen. Just recently looking at someone like Shay Mitchell who looked amazing throughout her maternity photos as well.”