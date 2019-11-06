Shannon de Lima breaks her silence on baby Samuel's birth to defend herself against criticism

Since the arrival of baby Samuel, the newborn son she shares with Colombian soccer star James Rodriguez, Shannon de Lima has kept a low profile - apart from sharing a cute picture of Samu's cute tiny feet surrounded by heart emojis. However, due to the heavy criticism she has had to endure on social media since her partner announced the happy news, Marc Anthony's ex-wife has decided to send a strong message to anyone throwing shade at the decision of using a surrogate to welcome her second child.

Shannon de Lima broke her silence to defend herself against criticism

“You just write and judge," the Venezuelan beauty wrote on her post as a reply to one her followers' comments. "Like everybody here, without knowing absolutely anything about other people's lives, without knowing if your comments are hurtful, and without knowing the reasons or the truth. That's why the world is rotten," she said in her strong, blunt, message after being criticized for not carrying the child herself.

RELATED: James Rodríguez's first family photo with baby boy Samuel

Real Madrid player James Rodriguez announced the birth of his second child with this sweet image

Shannon continued asking her fans to not pay attention to rumors or hurtful comments shared on social media, and to respect her privacy: "I hope people have a little bit of common sense and intelligence, and stop talking nonsense. Everything in life can be understood if we show some respect. RESPECT, something which is too big for some."

RELATED: Get to know Shannon de Lima, James Rodríguez's gorgeous gal

So far, Shannon hasn't made any comment on the new member of the family, and it looks like she doesn't have any intention to do so. "No, no and no. There will be no answers. Silence is powerful and many should learn from it," she said on her social media. With these blunt words, the model hopes to stop once and for all the speculation and disapproving comments and keep on living her life and enjoy the happy moments.

So far, Marc Anthony's wife has kept a low profile after little Samuel's arrival