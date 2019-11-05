Adrienne Bailon shares how family planning inspired her style and body transformations

Adrienne Bailon wants you to look and feel good. The Real talk show host grabbed a few of her girlfriends for her latest Facebook Watch show Wear It Well. The body positive series comes as no surprise, as the actress always keeps it real when it comes to her style, life and personal transformations. “I think the best part about it is that I get to work with my girlfriends,” she tells HOLA! USA during an exclusive chat. “We are real women discussing real issues, but at the same time, we're also celebrating our bodies.

Adrienne is the Queen of body positivity with her latest Facebook series Wear It Well

"It's very body positive, and that's just been awesome.” In the series, the 36-year-old and her gal pals add their own unique flair and personal touch as they try on select pieces and give it the yay or nay. For Adrienne, it’s all about finding something that’s the right fit, in more ways than one. “Everybody just wants to feel comfortable in their skin and their clothes,” she shared. “That’s the mission of the show.” In the spirit of keeping it real, below, Adrienne talks about inspiring women, how family planning set her on the path to her weight loss and fitness transformation, and if she will make her return to Disney Channel.

MORE: Adrienne Bailon debuts unisex jewelry collection

HOLA! USA: How did you come up with the concept of the show?

Adrienne Bailon: “Honestly, it was the terror of bathing suit season. I was looking for bathing suits this past summer, and we actually ended up filming it for All things Adrienne. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, maybe we can do something about how it shouldn't be that terrifying to try clothes on.’ You should know what looks best on you.”

Is there something you learned while filming that you incorporate in your daily life?

“I would say the main one has been investing in tailoring. I'm petite and curvy, like I'm literally 4’11 so purchasing something that I know is as close to the fit that I want and then spending the extra 20 bucks for the tailoring.”

The talk show host says that family planning inspired her recent fitness transformation

You mentioned your 20lb weight loss in the first episode, has your style changed?

“I went seasons without showing my arms because that was something I was really self-conscious about. It’s something that I am working on. I would always wear long sleeves. Now, we’re finding really cute things that just cover that one little area of arm-cleavage, and it’s been groundbreaking for my wardrobe.”

What motivated the weight loss?

“Honestly, family planning. I knew that wanting to have a baby I want to be in the best shape of my life. I really buckled down this summer and just made it happen. I got into a routine of working out, so that the day I’m pregnant, I can continue to be consistent with working out.”

Are you already putting together your dream maternity style?

“Yes! For my body type I definitely know that I'll have to wear more bodycon or form fitting things that like will show that I'm pregnant so that you don't just think I'm just out here, you know, eating burritos and stuff. I think Jennifer Lopez was incredible, and she was carrying twins. I loved Kourtney Kardashian’s and Chrissy Teigen. Just recently looking at someone like Shay Mitchell who looked amazing throughout her maternity photos as well.”

MORE: Adrienne Bailon talks expanding her family and the perfect work-life balance

As a stepmother and aunt to young girls, what is one piece of advice you share with them to keep them inspired?

“My stepdad used to say it's better to look good and to feel good. The whole concept that is that when you look good somehow you actually do feel better about yourself. When you take pride in waking up in the morning and being like, ‘I am going to put my best face forward, I'm going to get myself ready.’ Self-care as well, putting time and effort into what you look like."

Adrienne is opening to bringing back one of her iconic Disney Channel characters

What is one message you want women to take away from Wear It Well and your everyday life?

“I really want women to feel comfortable in their skin and feel body-positive and know that you can be fashionable at any size. I think it really opens our eyes to the fact that we all go through the same thing. We all go through insecurities, but at the end of the day, it's about feeling confident and comfortable in what we wear. You absolutely can be fly and fabulous at any size with any shape.”

Just to wrap, there’s been a lot of talk about revivals, do you think you’ll ever make a return to singing and acting? Maybe reprising one of your famous Disney roles?

"Absolutely. I definitely want to do both. In December we are going to release my Christmas album. With Disney+, you know, they're bringing back Lizzie McGuire, so maybe the Cheetah Girls if they're open. I'd love to play Alana again from That’s So Raven. It excites me that I was a part of something so awesome. It excites me that my children will be able to, you know, follow in those footsteps and say that they had all these people who paved the way for them."