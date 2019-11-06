A look back on some of Juanes' most iconic music videos over the last 17 years

This is the year of Juanes. At the 2019 Latin Grammy Awards taking place on Thursday, November 14, the Colombian singer will be receiving a very high honor, he will be awarded 2019's Person of the Year.

The A Dios Le Pido singer, 46, is receiving this honor due to his global humanitarian and philanthropic efforts and contributions through his Fundación Mi Sangre (aka My Blood Foundation) and Paz Sin Fronteras (aka Peace Without Borders) organizations respectively.

Not only are his philanthropic works being honored, but so will all his lofty contributions to the music industry itself.

The Mis Planes Son Amarte singer has been a long-time champion for new artists on the rise and has showered the music industry with his lyricism and musicality since he first came onto the scene in 1988 in his home country of Colombia.

His music showcases his incredible range: starting off with a hard rock and heavy metal feel and transforming in a more Latin and Spanish rock feel with elements of Latin pop and cumbia. In honor of this year's award, we created a list of some of his most memorable music videos over the last 17 years.

La Camisa Negra

When it was relased: 2004

Fotografia

When it was released: 2002

Es Por ti

When it was released: 2002

Me Enamora

When it was released: 2008

Bonita

When it was released: 2019