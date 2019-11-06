Gloria Estefan reveals why she won’t perform at Super Bowl with JLo and Shakira

While Gloria Estefan will likely be getting on her feet during the Super Bowl, she won’t be getting up on stage with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. The Cuban singer, 62, explained why she turned down JAY-Z’s offer to perform during the Pepsi Halftime Show in Miami next year. The singer’s husband Emilio Estefan told Entertainment Tonight, “JAY-Z called me and said, ‘You know something? I'm coming to Miami,’ and Gloria said, ‘I’m not going to the Super Bowl. I don’t want to do it!’” Gloria added, “Come on -- those high-stress things? That’s a high stress thing. I’ve done them. I’ve done two.”

Gloria Estefan turned down JAY-Z's offer to perform at the 2020 Super Bowl

The “Conga” singer noted there is no need to reconsider the rapper’s offer. “You already have two amazing headliners. And, I’ve been blessed to have already done it twice. It’s good,” she said, referencing her 1992 and 1999 Super Bowl performances. Although she won’t be joining Shakira and JLo on stage at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, Gloria is looking forward to watching the Latinas perform. She said, “I'm really thrilled for Shakira and JLo that are going to be burning up the stage because those women are hot.”

Loading the player...

On Wednesday, November 6, Alex Rodriguez dropped by the Today show, where he spoke about his fiancée’s highly anticipated performance. "You know, it's a been a dream of hers her whole life," he shared. "Who doesn't want to play at the Super Bowl, right? And she's always wanted it, she's been close a few times, and when we got that call from [NFL Commissioner] Roger Goodell and the league and JAY-Z, we were thrilled and she was in tears." The former baseball player also revealed that rehearsals are already underway. Alex said, “Oh, [Jennifer’s] been rehearsing for, like, six weeks."

MORE: Becky G says JLo and Shakira's Super Bowl performance is long overdue

Jennifer Lopez is already rehearsing for the Pepsi Halftime Show, according to A-Rod

Last month, Shakira revealed that she was brainstorming ideas for her and Jennifer’s Pepsi Halftime Show. While on Zane Lowe’s Beats Radio 1, the Colombian singer said, “I think this is going to be an event to celebrate Latin culture and the importance of women also in the industry.”