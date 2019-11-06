Selena Gomez re-follows Bella Hadid after both end relationship with The Weeknd

Selena Gomez is taking the high road. Fans noticed that the former Queen of social media took the first steps towards repairing her relationship with Bella Hadid with a follow on Instagram. Bella has yet to follow the singer back. Selena, 27, and Bella, 23, were both in relationships with The Weeknd. As of last month, the supermodel and the I Can’t Feel My Face singer ended their love after four years of an on-again, off-again romance.

Selena and The Weekend (whose real name is Abel Tesfaye) were dating for ten months before ending their romance in October 2017. The Toronto native doesn’t follow either one of the women – as he has deleted his social media accounts.

Selena Gomez is patching things up with Bella Hadid via social media

Things between the two women seemed to be moving in a different direction when fans noticed a slight interaction. After Selena posted a picture from the Cannes Film Festival, the supermodel blessed it with a like under her picture.

Both women have been known to take time away from social media but have recently been more active than ever. The Disney Channel alum has been busy promoting her latest singles, Lose You to Love Me and Look at Her Now.

Bella and the Weeknd ended their relationship this year

Bella has been giving her followers an inside look at the world of fashion as she joined her sister at the CFDA Awards before jetting off to London.

Selena recently took to her social media to shut down rumors of her love life. In October, after being spotted out in New York City with her ex-boyfriend Samuel Krost, the Wolves songstress cleared the air. “I’m not dating anyone,” she wrote on a post via her stories. “I’ve been single for two years. I’m on God’s time.”