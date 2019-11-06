Kim Kardashian gifted mom Kris Jenner memories and nostalgia on her b-day

It was an emotional yet happy birthday for the ultimate momager, Kris Jenner, who turned 64 on Tuesday, November 5. If you think it’s hard figuring out what to get your mom on her birthday, imagine someone like Kris, who likely owns just about anything she could ever possibly need. However, her second oldest child, Kim Kardashian, totally nailed it by giving her the gift of memories and nostalgia.

Kris and her daughters posed with their old car outside their childhood home

In a clip shared to her social media account, the 39-year-old announces to everyone, including sisters Kendall, Kylie Jenner, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian, that they will not be having lunch at the Beverly Hills Hotel as the invitation suggests, but rather a much more special location: their childhood home. At that moment, the birthday girl can’t take the emotions, and she breaks into tears. Kim quickly (and casually) clarifies that she did not buy their old home, but rather rented it.

“Today we celebrate my mom. Anyone that knows her, knows how sentimental she is. For her birthday I planned a small lunch, with just her kids and her closest friends of 40 + years. I sent out invites with a location where we all met,” she wrote next to the clip.

Kourtney shared an adorable throwback on social media

She continued, “All of our memories live here especially with our dad. It’s where each Kardashian child was born and made us who we are. Growing up, the home had the most ridiculous wallpaper and kitchen set! I remade all of our table settings, decor out of the same fabric and print as the wallpaper. We had lunch at the home as if it hadn’t changed and we cried the entire time.”

But the KKB founder made the experience all that much more special as she thought out every little detail down to renting out their old cars with their respective license plates at the time and even parked them how her parents used to.

“I had rented every car my parents ever owned. I had some waiting outside so we could drive them to the house and the rest were lined up in the driveway of the house exactly how my parents used to have them parked. I even remade the exact license plates. (Yes my mom had a 2 DIE 4 license plate!)”

Kim revealed she contained her tears for the most part but in the end she ”went into my old bathroom, closed the door and cried so hard.” Talk about a memorable birthday!