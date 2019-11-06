Maluma pranks bestie Jennifer Lopez in funny video

We’ve all had it happen — we pose for a picture being taken by our friend only to find out that it is actually a video that they are filming! Welp, the ever marvelous Jennifer Lopez just experienced a similar photo/video fail (celebs, they’re just like us, who knew?) when her bestie Colombian singer Maluma tricked her and a friend into thinking the same thing! Maluma is currently in New York City filming for Jenny from the Block’s project Marry Me when he filmed this cheeky video of the two hanging out.

In the video, you can see that JLo and another friend of theirs were posing for what they thought was a quick pic with the No Se Me Quita singer on the roof top of a hotel. Maluma then proceeds to wave at the camera alerting the two lovely ladies that he in fact was filming a video, causing JLo to jokingly walk off-camera. The video caused an uproar among his 47.4 million social media followers. Even famous pal Nicky Jam joined in commenting “When I am young I want to be just like you. Big hug my brother.”

The two Latinx singers will be starring in JLo’s latest movie Marry Me with Owen Wilson

Maluma captioned the corresponding slideshow, which ended with the video, “How many photos and videos quantify as too much...?? The other day in the office [film camera and popcorn emoji], check out the last video so you can really laugh!” The film Marry Me, set to release January 2020, will be the singers big film debut!