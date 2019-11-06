Shakira's children prayed for her during one of her toughest moments

Shakira is a happy busy bee. She is enjoying the promo of her upcoming movie doc El Dorado Tour that will be released on November 13. She is one of the most popular artists in the world and she has a performance alongside Jennifer Lopez in the Superbowl Halftime show next year, to look forward to. Best of all, she has the love of her life by her side, Barcelona soccer player Gerard Piqué, the father of her two adorable kids. However, there are also shadows in the life of the singer, and we can get a glimpse of one such moment in the new video she shared on her social media. The clip - which is an extract from Shakira's new film - show the singer revealing some details of one her hardest moments and how her sons - four-year-old Sasha and six-year-old Milan - reacted.

Shakira and her partner Gerard Piqué are the proud parents of adorable Sasha and Milan

In 2017 Shakira had to postpone her tour due to a vocal hemorrhage, it was a big setback for the artist, not only professionally, but also personally. "Surgery would have meant to stay away from my kids for a long time, as I wouldn't have been able to even sneeze after that," explains the Hips don´t Lie singer in the video. "I remember I asked Sasha in December what he wanted for Christmas, and he said, 'I'll ask God and Virgin Mary for mom to recover her voice.'"

It was a challenging time for the mother-of-two. "Do you know what it is to have a two-and-a-half-year-old and a four-and-a-half-year-old and being unable to communicate with them? Trying to do it with a whiteboard, or with signs?," she recalls in the video that also shows beautiful images of Shakira's adorable kids.

Sasha and Milan are Shakira's biggest fans

Luckily the 42-year-old has left those difficult times behind with the support of her family and is now fully recovered and facing exciting new challenges. On November 13, El Dorado Tour will hit theaters worldwide and just for one night, her followers will have the chance of seeing their favorite diva on the big screen. Shakira will also perform in the Davis Cup final on November 24, which will no doubt be a good warm up for the big moment we are all waiting for - her show next year along with Jennifer Lopez during the Superbowl Halftime.