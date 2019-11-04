Salma Hayek celebrates her dad's birthday with this sweet post

Just when we thought we could not love Salma Hayek any more, BAM! There she goes! The Lebanese-Mexican beauty took to social media to celebrate her dad’s 82 birthday by posting a picture with him that she took yesterday. The Fools Rush In star went on to thank him for her Lebanese genes.

While Salma usually curates her social media so that it contains mainly work-related content, photos with her billionaire husband, François Pinault Louise Gautier, or her daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault, it is evident that her dad, Sami Hayek Domínguez, is a very influential and prominent figure in her life. Watch the video below to see some of their cutest moments together!

Salma also uses her social media accounts to speak about causes close to her heart, but she also does a wonderful job of entertaining us all with the quirkiest and funniest posts! Just a few days ago, the Grown Ups star shared that she is not the best at social media after posting a picture of herself with the caption: “I like #turtles on the beach / Me gustan las tortugas en la playa” only to follow it with an actual picture featuring mostly herself and the turtle as an afterthought, captioning that one with, “Oops... I posted the right caption but the wrong picture without the #turtle #ISuckAtSocialMedia." It doesn't get more relatable than that!