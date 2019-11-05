Latin Grammys: Celebrate with the past Song of the Year winners

Song of the Year is one of the biggest categories of the Latin Grammys. Each year the Recording Academy selects a series of hits from musicians that made you dance, sing, reminisce and sometimes cry. This year, the nominees are no different. Alejandro Sanz appears in the category solo and with Camila Cabello for Mi Persona Favorita. Juanes makes an appearance with Alessia Cara for their single Querer Mejor. Joining Juanes and Alejandro (who have already taken awards in the category) are Kany Garcia and Tommy Torres, Sebastian Yatra and Reik, Fonseca, Juan Luis Guerra, Rebén Blades, Tiago Lorc and Pedro Capo and Farruko.

In celebration of the coveted category, HOLA! USA is taking you on trip down memory lane. Over the past two decades some of the biggest names in Latin Music have taken home one of the industry’s biggest prizes. From classics such as Marc Anthony’s Dímelo to new favorites such as Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s Despacito. Here is a roundup of the Latin Grammy Song of the Year winners.