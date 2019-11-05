Angelina Jolie talks about ex Brad Pitt in new interview

While Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt split over three years ago, the famous mom of six finds herself restricted because of her ex. Speaking to Harper's Bazaar, the Maleficent star confessed that she would love to live abroad, but can’t, seemingly because of her coparenting arrangement with her former husband. “[I] will do so as soon as my children are 18. Right now I’m having to base where their father chooses to live,” the 44 year old said.

The Hollywood stars share six kids together: Knox, Vivienne, Pax, Shiloh, Zahara, and Maddox

Brad and Angelina share 18-year-old Maddox, 15-year-old Pax, 14-year-old Zah﻿ara, 13-year-old Shiloh, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne together. The Hollywood stars called it quits in 2016 after two years of marriage. At the time, Angelina cited “irreconcilable differences.” The actress, who underwent a preventive double mastectomy back in 2013, admitted to Harper’s Bazaar that her “body has been through a lot” in the past decade, particularly the last four years.

“I have both the visible and invisible scars to show for it. The invisible ones are harder to wrestle with,” she said. “Life takes many turns. Sometimes you get hurt, you see those you love in pain, and you can’t be as free and open as your spirit desires. It’s not new or old, but I do feel the blood returning to my body.”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie split in 2016

The Oscar winner noted that the part of individuals that is “free, wild, open, curious can get shut down by life,” whether it be by pain or harm. Angelina’s children have helped her find her “true self” again and helped her embrace it. The Eternals actress pointed out that her children “have been through a lot” and she has learned from their strength.

“As parents, we encourage our kids to embrace all that they are, and all that they know in their hearts to be right, and they look back at us and want the same for us,” Angelina continued. Although she can’t prevent her children from experiencing pain, heartache, physical pain, and loss, she stressed that she can “teach them to live better through it.”