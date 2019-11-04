Get caught up with the Maluma-Marc Anthony bromance

At a glance, Maluma and Jennifer Lopez do not have much in common other than the fact that they are both entertainers, great singers, dancers and for Maluma, soon-to-be-actor, but the two share an outstanding relationship with Marc Anthony and can you believe that both have kissed the salsa superstar… well, almost! (Check out the clip below!)

If you thought the Pretty Boy Baby had any hearts left to conquer, think again. Maluma seems to be learning from the one and only Marc Anthony, who has been taking over women’s heart for many, many years. As further demonstration of their strong bond and confident manhood, Marc even seemed to kiss Maluma during an on-stage performance, which was followed by a big smile and laugh from El Flaco.

Discover the key moments of their bromance in the video.

The salsa king and reggaeton superstar, who has recently turned to acting, have an undeniable bond. Back in 2017 the two collaborated in the salsa version of Maluma’s Felices los 4 and their friendship has continued to grow throughout the years, most recently with Maluma supporting his close friend at his Opus Tour 2019 concert in NYC.

Nowadays Maluma is working with JLo on his first on-screen appearance, the film Marry Me, and he seems to be building a strong bond with his BFF’s ex-wife. As Jennifer’s love interest in the film, the Medellín native and Jenny from the Block share multiple scenes and seem to be creating a very strong bond, often sharing laughs and inside jokes on social media with each other.