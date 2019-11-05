Richard Gere and wife Alejandra Silva expecting second child nine months after birth of first child

Congratulations are in order for Richard Gere and his wife Alejandra Silva! The couple are expecting their second child together, nine months after welcoming their son Alexander. As Hola! reports, Alejandra is three months along in her pregnancy, but they have yet to confirm the news publicly.

It’s no surprise Richard, 70, and his 36-year-old wife are taking their time announcing the happy news—last year, they waited one month until revealing Alejandra was expecting their first child together. “A very special moment just a few minutes ago … Getting blessings for our precious to come,” she captioned a photo of her and Richard with the Dalai Lama. “We couldn’t announce it before telling HH Dalai Lama,” she previously joked.

This will be the couple’s third child. The actor has a son Homer from his previous relationship with Carey Lowell, while Alejandra also has a son Albert from her relationship with Govind Friedland. Last year, the couple had a gorgeous wedding at the actor’s ranch and shared exclusive photos and details of the ceremony with HOLA! USA.

“I am the happiest man in the universe, how could I not be? I am married to a beautiful woman who is smart, sensitive, committed to helping people, fun, patient, who knows how to forgive, a great cook who makes the best salads in the world. Alejandra meditates, is a vegetarian, a great mother, has the touch of an angel... and is also Spanish! The land of kings and queens, of Cervantes and Buñuel ... Insuperable!"