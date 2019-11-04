The internet’s boyfriend Keanu Reeves sparks relationship rumors with artist Alexandra Grant

The internet’s boyfriend has a girlfriend and it is the sweetest thing that could happen this year. Keanu Reeves was seen over the weekend on the red carpet with artist Alexandra Grant at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles. The John Wick star and Alexandra appeared to be more than friends as they made their way down the blue carpet hand-in-hand.

The pair also posed for a series of pictures with the handsome actor making sure he kept her close. Keanu, 55, and Alexandra, 46, have been friends and collaborators for a number of years. The pair’s friendship started in 2011. The actor and the artist worked together on his book Ode to Happiness where Alexandra served as the illustrator.

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant sparked relationship rumors after their latest red carpet appearance

Alexandra added more of her creative flair to the Toy Story 4 star’s work with illustrations in his 2016 book Shadows. The pair were spotted on the carpet in June at the St. Laurent fashion show, where they held hands.

Keanu has been previously linked to Sandra Bullock, Sofia Coppola and Parker Posey. The Matrix star’s last public relationship was in 2001 with Jennifer Syme. In 1999, the pair suffered a tragic loss when Jennifer delivered their daughter Ava stillborn at just eight months. In 2001, Jennifer tragically passed away after a car accident.

The pair have been friends since 2011

Since the loss, the star has remained private when it comes to his love life. Over the summer, the star regained his status as one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors. Earlier this year, the star surprised fans when he revealed that he had a crush on his Speed co-star Sandra Bullock.

After the actress revealed that she had a crush on the heartthrob to Ellen DeGeneres, Keanu echoed her sentiments a couple of months later. "She obviously didn’t know I had a crush on her either," he laughed. "It was nice to go to work. She’s such a wonderful person and actress."