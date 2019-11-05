Chris Hemsworth shows his support for Elsa Pataky’s new book in hilarious video

It is clear that actress Elsa Pataky and actor Chris Hemsworth have the best relationship ever — they love to travel, support important causes and have lots of laughs along the way. Recently, the Fast and the Furious actress announced that she was penning her first Australian healthy lifestyle book, STRONG: How to Eat, Move and Live with Strength and Vitality.

Through the book, she hopes to empower everyone to make better choices through nutritional advice, exercise routines and daily mindful habits that “building strength of body and mind.” Elsa has been greeted with a lot of love and support, especially from her hubby Chris who made her an ultra funny video that she shared on her personal social media page.

In the video, you see Chris in what could be the backyard of the couples’ home, introducing himself as ‘Elsa Pataky.’ He goes on to promote the book saying that the book is here teach us “how to get strong and how to eat, move and live with strength and vitality.” He goes on to do bicep curls, shoulder presses and one-armed push-ups all with the book. And to add extra humor to the entire video, he says it’s good for playing catch with his dog as well — and proceeds to throw the book to the family dog (the dog just stares at it confused).

The two actors have been married since December 26, 2010, and have three children together

The mamá-of-tres shared on social media what fans can expect of the book saying, “My advice for overcoming mind-traps and other challenges, as well as my favourite high-intensity exercise circuits that can be done from home. You'll also find nutrition advice and delicious, healthy recipes.” The book releases on November 26 and you can pre-order your book wherever you get your books.