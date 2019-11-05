Emma Watson says she’s ‘self-partnered’ rather than single

Emma Watson is not single, she’s “self-partnered.” The 29-year-old actress, who stars in the upcoming Little Womenreboot, opened up to British Vogue about her current relationship status and how she feels about where she stands in the love spectrum. "I never believed the whole 'I'm happy single' spiel," she told the magazine. "I was like, 'This is totally spiel.' It took me a long time, but I'm very happy (being single). I call it being self-partnered."

Emma admitted there’s a pressure that comes with turning 30

But even though she’s content, Emma, who turns 30 on April 15, 2020, admitted she does get a whim of anxiety due to the pressures society imposes when turning 30. "I was like, 'Why does everyone make such a big fuss about turning 30? This is not a big deal...'" she said. "Cut to 29, and I'm like, 'Oh my God, I feel so stressed and anxious.' And I realize it's because there is suddenly this bloody influx of subliminal messaging around,” she added.

“If you have not built a home, if you do not have a husband, if you do not have a baby, and you are turning 30, and you're not in some incredibly secure, stable place in your career, or you're still figuring things out...There's just this incredible amount of anxiety.”

Tom shared a snap of him teaching her how to play the guitar in their PJs

The Beauty and the Beast star was recently romantically linked to her Harry Potter co-star, Tom Felton. Fans of the stars began to catch on when they started sharing moments together on their social media. The thought-to-be couple posted photos from their trip to South Africa, and during the summer Tom shared a cute snap of the two while he taught her how to play the guitar in their PJs – so romantic! Nonetheless, as Emma has clarified, she appears to be in the most important relationship, the one with herself.