It’s November 1, which means Mariah Carey has risen and is now ready to carry us into the holiday season with her Christmas jingles. When the clock struck midnight, the 49-year-old singer shared a variety of Christmas-themed posts and announced her Amazon gift guide was now live. So get ready dahlings because it’s officially Christmas!

©Getty Images nMariah Carey shared a new clip with fans, declaring she is now ready for the holidaysn

The first post the entertainer shared was a hilarious video of her getting a call from Santa himself on Halloween night at midnight. “Breaking news,” she wrote with a snowflake emoji. In the video, Mariah goes to sleep with her Halloween costume and wakes up wearing Christmas pajamas. She picks up the call from Santa and sings to him, “It’s time!” and squeals in excitement.

The singer also dropped a brand new music video for her hit song All I Want For Christmas Is You with never-before-seen footage. “Kicking off the festivities with a brand new video cut for All I Want For Christmas Is You (Unreleased Video Footage),” she wrote to her fans. “Hope you like it!!!” And if that’s not enough, Mariah launched her very own gift guide on Amazon with all her must-have essentials for the season.