The boys are back together and better than ever. On Sunday, November 3, Nuyorican singer Marc Anthony and Maluma (everyone’s pretty boy, ba-bay) reunited for another one of their iconic photo-op moments during Marc’s NYC performance of his OPUS tour, which rounds out its dates on Sunday, December 15, in the Coliseo de Puerto Rico. The two singers have been long-time friends, a friendship that was further solidified with their hit song Felices Los 4, which they released earlier this year.

©@marcanthony / @maxtrueno It's clear that there is nothing but lots of laughs and lots of fun with the two superstars get together

Being that they are so close, it is no surprise that the Mala Mía singer would drop by his good friend’s concert to show his support. The last time the two Latinx heartthrobs documented their friendship on social media was via Maluma’s personal page where he wished Marc a very happy birthday on September 16.