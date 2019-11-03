Thanks to her enormous talent and iron-clad work ethnic, superstar Shakira has been able to take her music to new heights time-and-time again — which has made her one of today's most well-known global stars (her latest venture will be performing during the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show alongside Jennifer Lopez). Clearly, talent and steely work-ethic is something that runs in Shakira's family due to the rise of her model-actress prima Valerie Domínguez.

The Colombian beauty is related to the Latinx power house Shakira

Like Shakira, she was born in their beautiful country of Colombia and is packed with all the talent that Shakira has — but went a different route. Instead of pursuing singing like her famous cousin, she went for acting and modeling instead.

Valerie is not only a model, but an actress as well

MORE: Shakira reveals which of all her songs is her favorite

According to People en Español, the model-actress has more than one million followers on social media, impart to her line of work. The Colombian beauty was also crowned Miss Colombia in 2006.

Loading the player...

She has proven that the sky's the limit, and participated in several beauty competitions, even going onto compete in Miss Universe 2007 where she placed in the top 10.

Acting and modeling isn't all that the 38-year-old does, she is also an animal advocate and wears socially responsible clothing.

Valerie is considered to have one of the best bodies in Colombia

MORE: Shakira shares incredible fan art made from coffee

Like Shakira, Valerie loves sports and she loves to dance, and although she can't shake her hips like Shakira you can rest assured that her hips don't lie either.