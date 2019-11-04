Selena Gomez marks first number one single with ‘Lose You to Love Me’

All it took was a little comeback for Selena Gomez to mark her biggest career milestone! On Monday, November 4, it was announced that the 27-year-old songstress scored her first number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with Lose You to Love Me. In celebration of the occasion, the pop star took to her social media to get personal with her fans. “My first number 1!! This song is so dear to my heart. I’ve been working so hard to make this album as honest and fun as possible while remaining vulnerable enough to share where I am in life,” she wrote. “I love you deeply and thank you so much for listening. I want to thank each and every person that was a part of this moment that I’ll never forget!”

Lose You to Love Me marks Selena's first number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart

Lose You to Love Me’s number one slot comes 10 years and 10 months after she made her debut on the charts in Jan 2009 with her single Tell Me Something I Don’t Know. Selena released Lose You to Love Me on October 23. The emotional single came after the Hands to Myself singer teased the track on social media with her fans. On the ballad, the star sings about the end of a relationship and how she has found herself in the healing process.

“I gave my all and they all know it. Then you tore me down and now it’s showing. Two months, you replaced us. Like it was easy,” she sang. In addition to the song’s release, Selena shared an emotional black and white video for the single. Earlier this month, the Wolves singer revealed that she wrote the song over a year ago and had to be in the right space to release it. "It’s perfect timing because I was going to release it two years ago and none of the words that I’m speaking existed,” she explained.

Lose You To Love Me is the first single from her highly-anticipated album

“So taking a moment to actually feeling the feelings that I’ve gone through, it’s just…I don’t know, I’m just so grateful that it’s out there. It’s weird too because I wrote this song over a year ago and I feel completely different from when I wrote it so it’s just an interesting feeling.”