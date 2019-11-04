Camila Cabello shares where she and Shawn Mendes had their first date and kiss

Camila Cabello let fans in on a brand-new detail of her relationship with Shawn Mendes. Over the weekend, the 22-year-old performed for an intimate group of fans during the Apple Music New Music Daily showcase. During the exclusive performance, Camila performed songs from her upcoming album Romance. According to an eyewitness, that’s where the Cuban songstress opened up about her love, Shawn Mendes.

The eyewitness told Entertainment Tonight that Camila told the crowd that she was “so in love.” However, she didn’t mention the Mercy singer by name. When talking about the song, Used to This, the pop star recalled working with musician Finneas O’Connell, just one day after her trip to San Francisco where she and Shawn had their first date and kiss.

Camila Cabello revealed that she and Shawn Mendes had their first kiss and date in San Francisco

Shawmila sent fans on a whirlwind after they were spotted kissing in the Bay Area in July. The pair were captured walking around the city hand-in-hand and sharing a kiss inside of a restaurant. The sweet moment in San Fran was followed by a summer filled with PDA in Los Angeles, Miami and NYC and Toronto.

The Señorita collaborators sparked dating rumors in June following the release of the chart-topping hit. Although they were busy putting their love on display, they never confirmed their status. Shawn, 21, recently revealed the timeline of their romance. During a fan Q&A, the If I Can’t Have You singer shared the exact day, he and Camila made things official.

The Señorita collaborators have been dating since July 4

“We haven’t been dating for that long,” he told the fans. “We have been dating since July 4, officially.” If fans remember, that’s the day the pair were spotted in Hollywood getting close at a party. In October, Camila opened up about her new music and how it’s inspired by her beau.

In the process, the Havana singer couldn’t help but to open up about her love. “I’m so happy,” she said during a conversation with British TV host Lorraine. “I’ve known him for such a long time, and I don’t know, he just feels like home.”