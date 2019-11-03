Amara La Negra brings out her best poses for HOLA! USA

Talent, personality and all the fierce glam! Amara la Negra joined HOLA! USA during her visit to iHeart Radio’s Fiesta Latina on November 2, 2019 and showed us all she is a true superstar. She also took some pretty epic photographs - check them out here!

The Love & Hip Hop: Miami breakout star has been quoted saying she always knew she was not afraid of crowds and was born to be an entertainer, and years after her early days in Univision’s Sábado Gigante, the Afro-Latina gal is continuing to entertain millions worldwide.

While chatting with HOLA! USA in this exclusive interview, Amara la Negra, born Diana de los Santos, shared what she is most grateful for this year and showed us what she is really made of. Take a look!

The Miami born star of Dominican descent has made it her goal to continue fighting for success because she feels that afro-latinos are very underrepresented especially as a result of facing a lot of criticism throughout her career. Amara remembers always looking up to Celia Cruz, who was the only Afro-Latina who looked like her: “She was everything. She was loud ... she was very humble, she was an amazing person."