Stella Banderas makes red carpet debut with boyfriend on dad Antonio's big night

Stella Banderas and her boyfriend made it red carpet official. Antonio Banderas’ daughter and her man Eli Meyer arrived to the 23rd annual Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills, California to celebrate her dad winning the Hollywood Actor Award for his work in Pain & Glory. The couple dazzled for their first official appearance together.

The 23-year-old brunette wore a sleek velvet jumpsuit in a maroon color that made her newly dyed long locks pop. She paired the outfit with a simple clutch and open toed heels. Eli also dressed for the occasion in a dapper black suit. The couple, who reportedly began dating in the summer, posed with Antonio and his girlfriend Nicole Kimpel on the red carpet ahead of the awards.

It was a family affair that night when Stella’s half-sister Dakota Johnson also joined them at the event. The actress, who is Antonio’s former stepdaughter, gave a moving speech at the ceremony to present him with the prestigious award. "I come from a family of many a marriage and I got very lucky," she emotionally said to the audience."I got a bonus dad who I realized that, over time, is actually one of the most influential people in my whole life. When I was six years old, my mother married a man who brought an unbelievably bright light, a whole new world of creativity and culture and one remarkably magical little sister in to our family,” she said referring to Stella.

This isn’t the first time Stella brings Eli to a family function. In August, she and Eli, who is a film student, attended the II Divo concert in Marbella, Spain with Antonio and Nicole. The quartet took photos together and were spotted laughing during the show.