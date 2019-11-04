Shakira reveals which of all her songs is her favorite

Asking any artist which of all their chart-topping songs is their favorite, and you would be lucky to get a straight-forward answer from any of them — as each of their songs holds an enormous amount of sentimental value. Fortunately for us, the Colombian bombshell Shakira is not one of them. During Q & A session with her fans, she shared which of her songs holds the most meaning to her and why.

Shakira wasted no time in choosing Waka Waka as her favorite song

To her, her incredibly catchy song Waka Waka won out amoung her extensive repertoire of English and Spanish songs due to the levels she was able to reach professionally and personally thanks to the song. Waka Waka was her hit song from 2010, which was used as the official song for the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

Shakira performing Waka Waka during 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa

Shakira shared, "Waka Waka, because without that song my children may have never been born." Thanks to that song, Shakira was able to meet Gerard Piqué, the love of her life and the father of her two boys, Milan and Sasha.

Since their intial encounter on the video for Waka Waka—Gerard and several other soccer players were featured in the video—their love has continued to blossom and grow.

The global hit allowed for her to meet her true love, Spanish soccer star Gerard Piqué

During this encounter, Gerard promised Shakira that if the Spanish National team won the World Cup in South Africa, that both of them would see each other again once the competition came to a close — Spain went on to win the gold and the rest was history for these two lovers.

Shakira and Gerard have two beautiful boys, Milan and Sasha

It has been nine years since the two met on that fateful day of filming the video for the song, and thanks to it they have grow in love and happiness with their two boys.

He also felt the spark

During an interview for the Spanish show El hormiguero, the Spanish soccer defender for shared that Waka Waka is also his favorite song.

He shared, "Waka Waka. Thanks to her, it is how we met. It was for the World Cup. I made a complete fool of myself in the videoclip but at least I participated."