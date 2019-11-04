Salma Hayek had a Day of the Dead altar just for her pets!

With the Day of the Dead festivities that happened on November 2, Salma Hayek was one to participate in the traditional Mexican holiday with an ofrenda altar dedicated to her late furry friends, the dogs who have passed away. The actress-producer took to her social media to share a short clip of what her altar at home looks like and like most Dia de los Muertos altars, it includes all the classic traits such as the portraits of her dogs, papel picado, cempasuchil flowers, candles, and pan de muerto.

“In my house for the Day of the Dead we also do an altar for the animals that have passed away,” she begins before quickly adding, “And Valentina ate part of the bread of the Day of the Dead...pan de muerto. Feliz Dia de los Muertos.” Salma’s 12-year-old daughter, Valentina, doesn’t appear in the video, but from her mother’s footage, one can see a small piece missing from the top.

In January 2018, the Frida star said goodbye to her doggy Lupe. "With my heart full of love and pain I had to say goodbye to my Lupe.” she wrote next to a snap of her embracing her fur baby. “I am go grateful for the 18 years she enriched my life with her great spirit. I have no words or tears to describe how much she meant to me. May she run free with my pack of dogs that are waiting for her in dog heaven.”

Ahead of sharing her Day of the Dead altar, the 53-year-old saw herself at the LACMA Art + Film Gala, which was presented by Gucci and honored fellow Mexican director, Alfonso Cuarón. The brunette beauty dazzled in a stunning shimmery ensemble alongside other A-listers including Ricky Martin, Zoe Saldana, Sienna Miller and more.