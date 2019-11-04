Jennifer Lopez honored Selena Quintanilla with moving tribute

Jennifer Lopez paid homage to the role that started it all! On Saturday, November 2, the triple threat took the stage during the IHeartRadio Fiesta Latina where she channeled her inner Selena Quintanilla. “Even though we like doing some of the new stuff, I know that some of you know me from a movie that I did a long time ago,” she told the crowd in the American Airlines arena in Miami.

After asking if there are any Selena fans in the house, the 50-year-old went into a performance of Si Una Vez. Before launching into the lyrics, the On the Floor singer took the Queen of Tejano’s iconic stance as she walked to the center of the stage and went into the song.

Jennifer Lopez paid tribute to Selena Quintanilla during the IHeartRadio Fiesta Latina

During her It’s My Party tour, JLo would performed one of the Mexican icon’s hit singles each night. Over two decades before incorporating the late singer’s music in her performance, Jennifer became a household name when she starred in the 1997 film about her life.

Jennifer’s performance at the festival also brought a major first. To the surprise of the crowd, Jenny from the Block opened her set with her latest Spanish-language dance single Baila Conmigo. “I had to come down here, because you guys made Baila Conmigo go straight to number one on Latin iTunes when it came out and I had to say thank you. Thank you so much.”

The triple-threat was presented with the Premio Corazón Award for her humanitarian work

She continued: “That was the very first time we performed that song. For you tonight.” Jennifer also blessed the crowd with performances of Te Bote and her Bad Bunny collaboration Te Guste. Closing her time on the stage with her hit El Anillo.

In addition to taking the stage, the Puerto Rican superstar was honored with the IHeartRadio Premio Corazón Award. Jennifer was presented with the achievement for all of her philanthropic efforts in regard to hurricane relief, work with the Children’s Hospital, LGBTQ rights and the Gloria Wise Boys and Girls Club. “I am grateful and honored to accept this award as an artist, woman, mother, as a Latina, I am here as you.”