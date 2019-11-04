The bromance is back: Marc Anthony and Maluma reunite

The boys are back together and better than ever. On Sunday, November 3, Nuyorican singer Marc Anthony and Maluma (everyone’s pretty boy, ba-bay) reunited for another one of their iconic photo-op moments during Marc’s NYC performance of his OPUS tour, which rounds out its tour dates on Sunday, December 15, in the Coliseo de Puerto Rico. The two singers have been long-time friends, a friendship that was further solidified with their hit song Felices Los 4, which they released in 2018.

It's clear that there is nothing but lots of laughs and lots of fun with the two superstars get together

Being that they are so close, it is no surprise that the Mala Mía singer would drop by his good friend’s concert to show his support. The last time the two Latinx heartthrobs documented their friendship on social media was via Maluma’s personal page where he wished Marc a very happy birthday on September 16.

The two singers have shared much throughout their friendship — even a smooch! At Marc’s Maestro Cares charity event the two shared the stage to perform their hit song when Marc leaned over, placed his hand on Maluma’s mouth and simulated a smooch. The video of the incident was met with a lot of commentary from fans: some praising the joke, while others sharing their disapproval.