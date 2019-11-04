Kim Kardashian admits she's gained 18 pounds because of 'my eating'

Kim Kardashian has a new goal in mind. After revealing she had gained 18 pounds in the last year, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star opened up to her fans about focusing on shedding the extra weight. The 39-year-old talked about her routine on her social media stories during a night time workout over the weekend.

"We're doing a night workout before my dinner, which I never do with this one, but I figured we have to get into it at some point," she said in the video clip. "Sometimes we fall off and sometimes you really gotta get it together, and this is one of my fallen-off times where I am, I think, 18 pounds up from what I was about a year ago, a year and a half ago.”

Kim, who was joined by her trainer Melissa Alcantra, shared that she wants to lose the weight by the time she turns 40 in October 2020. “To feel good, I just want to get it like, a really good goal weight, and so that means working out at all costs," she explained to the camera. "It's my eating. I work out, but it's my eating. But Melissa and I have a major goal for by the time I'm 40.”

Last year, the makeup mogul was at her lowest weight, which caused some concern among her family. “I’ve lost 20 pounds and I’m really proud of that. I was almost 140 forever and now I’m, like, 116 and it just feels good,” she told E! News in August 2018. “I didn’t see results right away, but when you stick with something and you’re consistent, you will. So, I love it.” However, her younger sister Kendall Jenner called her out for looking like she wasn’t eating to which Kim responded: “What? Oh, my God, thank you.”

Since then, the brunette beauty has apologized for being insensitive with her comments. “Honestly, looking back in having said that, I 100% completely understand where people would be coming from that felt that way," she told Ashley Graham on the model’s podcast. "So my intention is never to offend anyone, and I really apologize if I offended anyone because an eating disorder is — I know people that have serious eating disorders that have been in and out of the hospital for 15 years, close people. So I've been through, I have experienced it enough to have known better."