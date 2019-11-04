James Rodríguez´s first family photo with newborn baby boy Samuel

The arrival of Colombian soccer star James Rodríguez's second son Samuel was a total surprise, but fans and family members welcomed the happy news with joy. Last week, the proud dad announced the arrival of his second child by sharing a cute picture of Samuel's tiny hand holding his daddy's finger. The adorable photo was the first glimpse of the baby boy, who was born via a surrogate mother. Now that James and his girlfriend and mother of the child, Shannon de Lima have had some time adjusting to life as a new family, the soccer star's mom couldn't resist sharing her joy by posting a new picture, much to the delight of fans In the snap, we can see James, proud granny doña Maria del Pilar, and little Samuel, enjoying a sunny day in the stunning house the soccer player owns in Medellín, Colombia.

James announced the arrival of his second child Samuel on October 28

James' mom poses in a white T-shirt and jeans with tiny Samuel on her lap. Her outfit is casual and simple, and her hair is pulled back in a ponytail. Her son, meanwhile, looks at her with a big smile on his face while his son snoozes on her lap.

Doña María del Pilar shared this beautiful picture with James and Samuel

“What´s my costume here? The one I Iove the most, my best version of mom and granny... Salóme and Samuel, perfect love exists, and that's my grandchildren. The sun is out, I love you," she wrote along the cute image referring to the newborn and James´ other child - the daughter he shares with Colombian model Daniela Ospina, six-year-old Salomé.

RELATED: Get to know Shannon de Lima, James Rodríguez's gorgeous gal

Shannon de Lima, who was previously married to Marc Anthony, also has an older son from a previous relationship, 12-year-old Daniel Alejandro, who curiously, celebrated his birthday the very same day Samuel arrived in their lives.

The soccer star currently plays for Spanish team Real Madrid

Fans are still waiting for the first photo of the couple and their baby together. HOLA! Spain confirmed that Shannon is mom to the newborn, who was born via a surrogate - hence the total surprise of his arrival. Neither James nor Shannon had spoken about the pregnancy, which was kept totally under wraps.

Marc Antony´s former wife, Venezuelan model Shannon de Lima is Samuel´s mother

James and Shannon were first spotted together in Tel Aviv in October 2018 while they were having dinner in a restaurant. The pair have always been very discreet when it comes to their private lives and they did not confirm their relationship until May 2019 when Shannon finally shared a picture of both together after a soccer match James' team won: "Congratulations," she wrote with a red heart emoji.

RELATED: Take a walk down to memory lane! Shannon de Lima and James Rodríguez´s love story