Camila Cabello just owned Halloween with her costume this year. The 22-year-old singer and girlfriend to Canadian crooner Shawn Mendes dressed up as a character inspired from the beloved film The Book of Life.

The Señorita singer took to social media to share a video of herself in full on costume with music from the movie playing in the background. Camila pulled out all the stops and really committed to her character and performance showing her 42.6 million social media followers that not only can she really belt out a tune but she can also act (possible Hollywood starlet on the rise?).



The Crying in the Club singer can be seen in a vibrantly decorated wide-brimmed red hat with faux candles and little skulls adorning it. The singer is also donning a red dress with Mexican marigolds and white laced sleeves. She finishes off the look with skeletal face painting and a long side ponytail for dramatic effect.

