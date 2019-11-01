Diego Boneta on his 'life changing' Luis Miguel role and Terminator: Dark Fate

Diego Boneta’s life may have changed after being cast as Luis Miguel in the Netflix series, but his role as Diego Ramos in the iconic Terminator franchise is one that will stay with him forever. To join legends Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton in Terminator: Dark Fate was something indescribable for the soon to be 29-year-old (his golden birthday is on November 29!) and worth the wait. “The whole process was nerve-wracking, months of auditioning and taping,” he tells HOLA! USA. “The first tape I sent was while I was doing Luis Miguel. After wrapping, they flew us to Dublin for the screen test, and we found out weeks after that that we did get the part.”

Paramount's Terminator: Dark Fate is in theaters now.