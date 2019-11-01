Camila Cabello stuns in her Halloween costume from the movie ‘Coco’

Camila Cabello just owned Halloween with her costume this year. The 22-year-old singer and girlfriend to Canadian crooner Shawn Mendes dressed up as a character inspired from the beloved Pixar classic film Coco.

The Señorita singer took to social media to share a video of herself in full on costume with music from the movie playing in the background. Camila pulled out all the stops and really committed to her character and performance showing her 42.6 million social media followers that not only can she really belt out a tune but she can also act (possible Hollywood starlet on the rise?).

Loading the player...

MORE: Camila Cabello posts adorable throwback photo as a 'little introvert baby'

The Crying in the Club singer can be seen in a vibrantly decorated wide-brimmed red hat with faux candles and little skulls adorning it. The singer is also donning a red dress with Mexican marigolds and white laced sleeves. She finishes off the look with skeletal face painting and a long side ponytail for dramatic effect.

The singer captioned the iconic photo with “Oh you bet your a** I bent the knee”

MORE: Camila Cabello's birthday message to her papa will make you cry

Recently the singer met with royalty, Game of Thrones royalty, when she met the Mother of Dragons Emilia Clarke and her on-screen hubby Jason Mamoa. The Never Be the Same singer shared a picture of her meeting Queen Daenerys with her aptly ‘bending the knee,’ which is a reference to a famous scene between Emilia’s Daenerys and Kit Harington’s Jon Snow.