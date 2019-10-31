Bacon-Wrapped, Queso-Stuffed Jalapeños

By Chef Aarón Sánchez

Servings: 24 stuffed jalapenos

Ingredients:

1 package Cacique Fully Cooked Chorizo

½ cup crumbled Cacique Queso Fresco

½ cup Cacique Queso Dip

12 jalapeños

12 slices bacon

12 toothpicks

3 tablespoons agave syrup

Preparation:

- Preheat the oven to 375F and line a rimmed baking sheet with foil or parchment paper.

- Microwave Cacique Fully Cooked Chorizo for 3 – 4 minutes until heated through.

- Leaving the stem end intact, halve the jalapeños lengthwise. Use a paring knife to remove the seeds and white membranes (the more you leave behind, the spicier the jalapeños will be).

- Add the Cacique Queso Fresco and your favorite Cacique Queso Dip to the mixing bowl and stir until incorporated (it doesn’t need to be completely smooth as there will be crumbles of Queso Fresco).

- Spoon the filling into each jalapeño, spreading it end to end but ensuring it doesn’t overflow; you’ll need 2 to 3 teaspoons each.

- Cut the bacon strips in half and tightly roll a half-strip around each jalapeño. Use a toothpick to secure the ends.

- Bake the jalapeño, open side up, for 25 to 30 minutes, until the bacon is opaque with a bit of browning.

- Dilute the agave syrup in about 1 tablespoon very hot water and use a brush to paint it over the tops of the jalapeños. Continue baking for 5 minutes to allow the bacon to caramelize; if you’d like, broil for an additional 2 minutes to crisp it further. Serve warm.