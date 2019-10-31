Shannon de Lima is feeling zen after welcoming her newborn son

The surprise announcement of James Rodriguez celebrating the arrival of his second son, Samuel, has filled the Colombian soccer player and his partner, the Venezuelan model Shannon de Lima, with so much joy. After keeping the pregnancy under wraps, HOLA! confirmed that Marc Anthony’s ex-wife is the mother of his new child, who was born via surrogate. Hours after the news, Shannon shared an emotional post sharing how she’s dealing with being a new mom for a second time.

Soccer star James Rodríguez welcomed his second child, Samuel

Although her caption doesn’t mention their baby, it’s understood that the businesswoman continues to live her life as normal as possible. "Take care of the exterior as much as the interior ... to find a true state of well-being it is necessary that our minds, body and our environment (at least in which we control) are in balance," she wrote.

In the snap, Shannon appears relaxed wearing an athletic get-up. Despite keeping silent about Samuel, she received an abundance of comments from her followers who wrote well wishes for the birth of her second child.

¡HOLA! confirmed the Venezuelan model is the mother of Samuel who was born via surrogate

Even though many are anxious to learn more details in regards to the newborn baby, Shannon has opted to remain silent. The Latina beauty is just as excited nonetheless as when the Colombian player shared the news of their baby boy, she commented with a sweet heart emoji.

As if it were planned, the day after Samuel’s arrival, Shannon celebrated her first-born, Daniel Alejandro’s, 12th birthday. The model took to her social media to share a sweet message for her son.

Shannon's first-born son celebrated his 12th birthday

"Happy birthday my love!!! You’re way too much for my heart[...] I love you so much! It’s been 12 years. Thank you for showing me what it’s like to have a pure heart that only knows to give love,” she wrote.

