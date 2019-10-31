Kim Kardashian lands ‘big acting’ gig with Jennifer Lopez

Looks like we’ll be keeping up with Kim Kardashian in Jennifer Lopez’s upcoming movie. The KKW Beauty mogul revealed that she landed her “first big acting gig” with the Hustlers actress. The reality star, 39, who has made appearances in movies, including Disaster Movie and Ocean's Eight, in the past, shared the news with E!’s Jason Kennedy.

"You're working on something with JLo?" he asked, to which the mom of four replied, "I am. My first big acting gig with Jennifer Lopez." As for whether the SKIMS founder knows all of her lines for the role, Kim said, “I do,” adding, “I’m so excited.”

While Kim could not share any more details about the project, Jennifer is currently filming the rom-com Marry Me with Owen Wilson and Maluma. So perhaps that is the TV star’s gig?! The aspiring attorney is a longtime JLo fan. In 2018, Kim praised the Maid in Manhattan actress during a movie night at her house. “Never in my life would I have imagined that my idol would want to come have a movie night with me,” Kanye West’s wife said.

“My inspiration for everything has always been Jennifer Lopez. I would try and see what shoes she’d wear, what makeup, what hair. I became obsessed with glam because of Jennifer,” she added. “I never would have imagined this would have been my life. I always fangirl for her. Dreams do come true, guys!”