Melanie Griffith shares selfie wearing lingerie and heels for a good cause

Melanie Griffith proved age is just a number with her latest social media post. The mom of three shared a sexy mirror selfie of herself wearing black lingerie on Wednesday, October 29. The 62-year-old actress posed for the photos inside a closet modeling a T-shirt bra and high-waist thong, both in an onyx shade, from the brand The KiT Undergarments. The Working Girl star completed her alluring look with a pair of black high heels.

Alongside the post, Melanie wrote: “So these 2 awesome, creative, incredibly chic stylists..@sweetbabyjamie and @simoneharouche have started this amazing new lingerie line @thekitundergarments 💃🏼 I love everything they have made and btw want one of each! They also donate a portion of anything you buy to charity.”

Three percent of every kit sold will benefit Women's Cancer Research Fund for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The company will also donate an additional $1 to the cause if customers who purchase from The KiT post a selfie tagging @thekitundergarments #kitstokickcancer. Kudos to Melanie for helping to raise more money!

Fans were quick to praise Melanie’s figure with many commenting on the post with fire emojis and writing “beautiful.” In 2018, she told InStyle that when she is home in Los Angeles, she works out every day with a trainer. The actress has shown off her impressive workout routine in the past. Back in July, Antonio Banderas' ex gave her trainer Gunnar Peterson as special shout-out, writing: "Ok. I have been working out with Gunnar, ❤️, @gunnarfitness for 7 years. I ADORE THIS MAN!! He helps me keep my 50+11 year old body tight and strong. He is also kind of my therapist...."