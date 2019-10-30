Jessica Alba’s family is getting into the holiday spirit! The family-of-five did like every family should do in October and visited a pumpkin patch. The 38-year-old actress took to her social media to document the whole event, which featured themed games, slides and of course, tons of pumpkins.

©@jessicaalba Jessica Alba and her family visited a pumpkin patch ahead of Halloween

"#Sunday Haven insisted on us going to the pumpkin patch,” The Honest Company founder wrote alongside a slide of images and videos of the family enjoying the day together. And although it was her 8-year-old daughter Haven’s idea to go to the pumpkin patch, it was her youngest son who had the best time. “Hayes had a freaking blast,” she shared with her fans.

Loading the player...

In several of the photos, her one-year-old boy is picking up pumpkins, playing drums and enjoying the variety of photo opps the park offers. He perched himself atop a wooden horse and squeezed his little head into a cardboard decorated as a skeleton. In one video he and his older sister Honor, 11, slide down an inflatable slide. This year marks the second time the family will celebrate Halloween as a family of five. Last year, they dressed up in animal onesies that included unicorns, giraffes and cheetahs.