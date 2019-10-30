Taylor Swift headed to court - again

Taylor Swift may be the (un)disputed queen of pop (any lover of the song Lover will agree!) and with a solid arsenal of hit songs, it is unsurprising that someone, somewhere, will claim credit for the lyrics the blonde beauty has shelled out over the course of her illustrious career. Such is the case this second time around. Songwriters Sean Hall and Nathan Butler's lawsuit has seen the light of day yet again, after a three-judge panel recently ruled that there may in fact, be a case here.

Let's do a quick rewind. It's February 2018 and a judge has just dismissed Sean and Nathan's case that the lyrics,

"Players gonna play, play, play, play, and haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate"

Smacks too much of their own words,

"The playas gon' play / Them haters gonna hate" and "Playas, they gonna play / And haters, they gonna hate."

While the former judge ruled that it really all boils down to semantics, the judges from the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals cited Supreme Justice Court Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes' ruling raising doubts about a judge's ability to rule over these types of artistic cases. Taylor Swift's legal team, however, is undeterred.

"We are confident the true writers of 'Shake It Off' will prevail again. Their claim is not a crusade for all creatives, it is a crusade for Mr. Hall's bank account."