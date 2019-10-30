Eva Longoria and her son Santiago kick off Halloween celebrations

Get ready because Eva Longoria is just getting started with her son’s Halloween celebrations. The actress took to her social media to showcase Santiago Bastón’s first costume of the season. “My little Batman #HalloweenBegins #FirstofManyCostumes.” In the photo, the adorable one-year-old looks into the camera as she shows off his adorable bat costume. Making the look even better – the adorable ears and wings.

In another picture, Santi gets close with one of his favorite toys. “Batman and his girlfriend Nala,” the Grand Hotel producer wrote next to the picture of baby Bastón hugging his Lion King stuffed animal.

Eva Longoria’s baby boy Santiago got in the Halloween spirit

Loading the player...

If fans remember, the Desperate Housewives alum goes all out for the spooky holiday. Eva had a bunch of fun as she dressed her little boy in various costumes for the festive day.

This isn’t the first-time little Santi got in the Halloween spirit. At only three months old, Eva and José’s baby boy made his debut in not one, but two costumes. First up, little Santi was “Super Baby.” Eva shared a fun video of him gliding through the air (with help) making the costume even better. Keeping things sweet, Santi went dressed as a pineapple.

Eva’s baby boy is already a pro when it comes to picking out costumes

“Costume #2 from yesterday. Probably my favorite! My little piña! #Halloween #BabySanti.” Ahead of the fun holiday, the mother-of-one dished about her first year celebration with a child.

MORE: Melanie Griffith confirms that Santiago Bastón is a charmer

“I got like ten outfits for him,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “So, he’ll be having some changes.” She continued: “Everybody goes, ‘Where are you going?’ and I go ‘Nowhere. We’re not even leaving the house. I’m just dying to dress him up.”

We can’t wait to see what else Eva and Santi have in store this year.