Catherine Zeta-Jones and daughter Carys give rare interview about their close relationship

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Carys Douglas are for sure #MotherDaughterGoals. The actress and her 16-year-old daughter celebrated their bond in Fendi’s #MeAndMyPeekaboo series. Not only did the dynamic duo pose for a series of photos, they opened up about their relationship. “We are close. We talk about everything,” the 50-year-old star told our sister publication HELLO! magazine. With her 16-year-old daughter adding: “It’s really special. I am lucky.”

Carys, who is also daughter to Michael Douglas, shared that her mother is the reason she has so much wisdom. “She has taught me all the ins and out of life but also to have fun and to cherish every moment.”

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Carys Douglas posed for Fendi’s #MeAndMyPeekaboo campaign

Things got sweeter as the pair opened up about the “best part” of their love for one another. “The best part is being her mother,” the Zorro actress said. Carys added: “Our sense of humor is pretty similar, so we are always laughing when we are together. My mother is, honestly, the funniest person I know.”

For the shoot, the mother-daughter duo put their style and impeccable resemblance on display. Carys is a spitting image of the movie star with long dark tresses and dark eyes as she rest in her arms in a photo.

Last year, Carys and Catherine got candid about their style and the influence wardrobe has on their relationship. “Fashion has been so important in my life, because my mom is like a fashion icon to me,” the teen told Town and Country magazine. “I’m always looking through her closet.”

The mother-daughter duo gave an inside look at their relationship

When it comes to her daughter’s style, Catherine wouldn’t mind if she pushed boundaries a little more. “She’s modern but age-appropriate. I’ve never had to turn to Carys and say, ‘I think that’s a little inappropriate.’ Once she said, ‘Mom, I really like this romper.’ I went, ‘Mmm, but don’t you think it’s cut a little too long? Shouldn’t it be shorter?’ She went, ‘Mom, you’re the only mother in the world that would tell a 15-year-old girl that the romper should be shorter.’”