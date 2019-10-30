Get to know Shannon de Lima, James Rodriguez's gorgeous gal

Shannon de Lima has had an incredible week. First she celebrated her older son’s birthday, and then she welcomed a new baby boy with boyfriend and Colombian soccer superstar James Rodriguez. Shannon and Marc Anthony split back in 2016, after just two years of marriage, but rumor has it that the former beauty pageant queen had an incredible bond with all of Marc’s children.

While the Venezuelan beauty and ‘El Flaco’ may be living completely different lives today, they are definitely enjoying it. Shannon has been dating James Rodriguez for a year, and Marc is enjoying life on the road, on stage and every now and then showing the world why he's a superstar after all!

James and the Agua Bendita founder have kept their relationship quite secretive, limiting social media posts and really nurturing their one-on-one relationship. After all they both have children from previous relationships and value family above all else. During a 2018 interview, however, James said “with Shannon we live together here in Munich and we have a good relationship.”

On October 29, the Real Madrid player took to social media to share the birth of his newborn son, Samuel. Neither Shannon nor the soccer star confirmed who Samuel’s mother is, but HOLA! Mexico revealed that Samuel was born via surrogate and Shannon de Lima is indeed the mother of the little boy.