Demi Lovato's ‘Bachelorette’ romance has 'fizzled out'

Demi Lovato and Mike Johnson’s romance is no more. After a month of casually dating, the Sorry Not Sorry singer and the reality television star have called it quits. “Demi and Mike’s fling has fizzled out and they aren’t seeing each other or texting like they were before,” a source told E! News. Nothing happened, it just ran its course.” The source shared that the 27-year-old songstress was interested at one point, but it was never her intention for it to be a serious thing.

Despite their split, Mike, 31, believes things could work out for the pair. “Mike hopes they can have a second chance again. But for now, he’s fine with being friendly.”

Demi Lovato’s romance with reality TV star Mike Johnson has fizzled out

After his time on the Bachelorette franchise, Mike and Demi began e-flirting with each other. Over the course of a few weeks, the pair exchanged flirty messages with each other. In September, the pair took their flirting out of the DMs and to the comments section.

Loading the player...

Mike and Demi eventually went out on a date. After the outing, the handsome reality television star kissed and told. “We’ve been on more than one date,” he shared on IHeartRadio’s Almost Famous podcast. “I like her tattoos. We both have a lot of tattoos and she kisses really well.”

MORE: Demi Lovato and Mike Johnson get flirty on social media

He added: “I’m getting to know her for her. I’m all about her too and she definitely was the aggressor. I find it incredibly sexy. I love that. Like you want me, come at me. If I want you, I’m going to come at you and I’m coming at her as well.”

Mike has opened up about their relationship

MORE: Demi Lovato and the Bachelorette's Mike Johnson get flirty

Earlier this month, fans got a hint at the trouble in paradise. During an appearance on Strahan, Sara & Keke, Mike responded to a question about his romance with Demi, by making the move on the series’ host.

“I made a mistake,” he told Keke Palmer. I don’t like dating in public. But if I were to ask you if we could go on a date in the public…”

Let’s hope there is another shot at love for the duo!