Jessica Alba's children have the ultimate Halloween day out

Jessica Alba’s family is getting into the holiday spirit! The family-of-five did like every family should do in October and visited a pumpkin patch. The 38-year-old actress took to her social media to document the whole event, which featured themed games, slides and of course, tons of pumpkins.

Jessica Alba and her family visited a pumpkin patch ahead of Halloween

"#Sunday Haven insisted on us going to the pumpkin patch,” The Honest Company founder wrote alongside a slide of images and videos of the family enjoying the day together. And although it was her 8-year-old daughter Haven’s idea to go to the pumpkin patch, it was her youngest son who had the best time. “Hayes had a freaking blast,” she shared with her fans.

In several of the photos, her one-year-old boy is picking up pumpkins, playing drums and enjoying the variety of photo opps the park offers. He perched himself atop a wooden horse and squeezed his little head into a cardboard decorated as a skeleton. In one video he and his older sister Honor, 11, slide down an inflatable slide. This year marks the second time the family will celebrate Halloween as a family-of-five. Last year, they dressed up in animal onesies that included unicorns, giraffes and cheetahs.

The actress shared images and videos of their day out together

The Fantastic Four actress has previously been open about her journey as a mother and how that has affected her career. ”My son, Hayes, was just seven months old when I shot the last cover, and if I had been younger, I probably would have been obsessed with dieting and exercising,” she explained. “But instead I thought, “This is where I’m at. This is my life. And this is my body.”