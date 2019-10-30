Marc Anthony's ex Shannon de Lima welcomes baby with soccer star love James Rodriguez

In just a matter of minutes, the happy news went viral. Real Madrid player James Rodriguez announced the arrival of his second child, a beautiful baby boy named Samuel. It was a surprise for his fans and followers as the soccer star, who is dating Marc Anthony´s ex Shannon de Lima, had not spoken about the pregnancy or revealed who the mother of the little boy was. But HOLA! Spain confirmed that the beautiful Venezuelan model is indeed the mother of the little baby, who arrived via a surrogate mother.

VIEW GALLERY

Shannon de Lima's boyfriend shared this adorable photo as he broke the happy news to his fans

"I want to share my biggest joy with you. Today God has allowed me to be a dad once again, honoring us with Samuel's arrival in our family. We are happy at home living this moment. I want to thank you in advance for all your kindness, respect and discretion," James wrote on his social media with a sweet picture of Samuel's tiny hand holding his finger.

RELATED: These are the women who captured Marc Anthony´s heart

Shannon replied to the lovely message with heart emojis and blessings, and later, Marc Anthony's ex-wife shared another tender image showing the newborn's tiny little foot. This post revealed that the couple call the baby "Samu" as a sign of love and affection.

VIEW GALLERY

Shannon de Lima is over the moon after the arrival of her second child

Samuel is the first child for the couple, although James has a daughter from his marriage to Colombian entrepreneur Daniela Ospina, and Shannon shares a son, 12-year-old Daniel Alejandro, with Venezuelan actor Manuel "Coco" Sosa. In fact, James' ex-wife and their daughter Salome were among the first to congratulate the couple. "Welcome little brother," shared the six-year-old - who has an Instagram account which is managed by her parents - with a cute picture of herself holding balloons that featured the names of the siblings.

RELATED: Ricky Martin and Ywan Yosef welcome fourth child

Of course family and friends sent their best wishes to the couple: "I love you, now I have three little monkeys. Happy and blessed granny," said James' mom in her sweet message. Colombian soccer star Falcao and Alejandro Sanz also had sweet words for the new parents, but the best reaction, with no doubt, came from Samuel's aunt.

VIEW GALLERY

Juana Valentina, James' sister, ordered this stunning gold necklace to mark the happy day

Social media star Juana - James' sister - couldn't hide her excitement, and marked the new arrival in a super glamorous way. She ordered a stunning pink gold necklace with Samuel and Salome's names made out of diamonds. Talk about celebrating in style!