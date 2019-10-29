Bradley Cooper had a special lady by his side on Sunday night…his little girl Lea De Seine. The father-daughter duo stepped out to the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. on October 27 to watch comedian Dave Chappelle be awarded the Mark Twain Award for American Humor. "[Bradley] actually is a good friend of mine and I loved the experience of working with him," Dave told Entertainment Tonight at the event. "As far as my experience is concerned, Bradley is a consummate actor and director."

©Getty Images Bradley Cooper brought daughter Lea as his date to the Kennedy Center on Oct. 27

The A Star Is Born actor, 44, looked sharp wearing a white button-down shirt, blazer and trousers, while two-year-old Lea wore white tights, a star printed blouse, pleated skirt and a puffer vest, while wearing her blonde locks half up and half down for the rare outing. Bradley was seen sweetly carrying his daughter and holding her on his lap during the ceremony.

The director shares Lea with ex Irina Shayk. The former couple, who were known for being notoriously private, welcomed their first child in 2017. Bradley and the Russian supermodel split in June after four years together. While the pair is often seen out and about at the park or playground with their little girl, Sunday marked Lea’s first public event with her dad.

©Getty Images Lea sat on her famous father's lap during the event in D.C.

Earlier this year, Bradley opened up to Ellen DeGeneres about how fatherhood has changed him. He explained, "I think like [in] every way. I mean, it allowed me to embrace my childlike self without any sort of like, fear of judgment. Like, I could just play with toys all day long and not feel like- is this weird? Or watch cartoons endlessly and not think I'm wasting my life. I love cartoons."

In 2018, the Hollywood star admitted that being a father was a dream of his. “Having a child, and having a family of my own — which is a miracle and something I've always dreamt of — has opened me up even more, I guess, to the day, and to be present,” Bradley told NPR. “I just always want [my daughter] to feel loved.”