Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef have wonderful news to share with the world: they are parents once again! The singer and his artist hubby have announced the birth of their fourth child after revealing last September that the stork would visit their happy home yet again. Joining twin boys Valentino and Matteo, 11, and daughter Lucia, 10 months old, little Renn Martin-Yosef has officially made his debut on social media.

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef have joyously announced the birth of Renn, their second child together

"Our son Renn Martin-Yosef was born," the Puerto-Rican singer captioned his social media photo announcing the heart-warming news. Featuring Ricky and Jwan with big smiles on their faces, little Renn is all bundled up in a cream-colored blanket with leaf motifs. "The baby is born," he added as a hashtag to his post.

Yosef mirrored Ricky's photo, posting the same picture to his own social media channels and captioning it with the same simple words, except he added a red heart to convey his emotions. Thus, the Martin-Yosef family continues to grow with an abundance of love, just as the Livin' La Vida Loca singer had hoped.

Renn Martin-Yosef, the youngest child

Ricky Martin recently shared a photo of baby Lucia and as expected, she is absolutely precious! There is also Matteo and Valentino, the twin boys that Ricky had before meeting Jwan. Together they would go on to welcome little Lucia to the world.

Ricky Martin is now the father of three boys and a girl

During the 23rd Annual National Dinner of Human Rights Campaign in Washington last September, the singer of La Mordidita announced that he would be a father the fourth time over. “By the way, I have to announce that we are pregnant. I love big families. Lucia, my baby girl, who is not here, is at home with her grandmother and another one is on the way - we are pregnant," he said after thanking his husband and children for the joy they have brought to his life.

Congratulations to the Martin-Yosef family!